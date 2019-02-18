Payless begins liquidation sales; expected to stay open until end of March

Liquidation sales are underway at Payless Shoe Source.

The giant discount retailer announced that it plans to close all of its 2,100 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Payless is just the latest brick and mortar retailer to fall victim to bankruptcy.

But here are some things to keep in mind if you want to cash in on the sales.

Payless is no longer offering online sales, the website is directing consumers to their nearest store.

All stores are expected to remain open at least through the end of March and possibly until May.

But don't wait too long before you start bargain hunting as inventory will dwindle as deep discounts progress.

Also, don't wait too long to use any gift cards that you may be holding onto.