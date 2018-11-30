Payless pranks customers, sells inexpensive shoes at luxury prices

Discount shoe retailer Payless taught so-called fashion influencers a lesson by opening a fake luxury shoe store called Palessi and filling it with the brand's inexpensive footwear.

The influencers were invited to shop, and some paid hundreds of dollars for shoes that typically cost about $40.

Shoppers called the shoes "stunning, elegant and sophisticated" before being told the shoes weren't designer.

One shopper responded with, "You've got to be kidding me."

Palessi made $3,000 in sales in just three hours.

The buyers were given refunds and received free shoes for their trouble.