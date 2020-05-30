Peaceful protest in the Quad Cities raising awareness for George Floyd's death

A protest is being held on Saturday, May 30th to raise awareness about George Floyd's death. On Monday, Floyd was pinned to the ground for more than 8 minutes by an officer's knee. Floyd pleaded with the officer saying he couldn't breathe and later died.

On Saturday, Quad City's people of color will have a platform to speak out. Participants will be meeting at 5 P.M. at Leclaire Park in Downtown Davenport and marching to the courthouse.

Organizers say there are over 900 people interested and 400 going to the event which was organized through a Facebook event with interest growing exponentially overnight.

They say their goal is to make a statement peacefully and light a fire within people for change, George Floyd, and the black lives matter movement.

"I don't think that we here in the Quad Cities can relate to George Floyd as tightly and I don't think that because of that, we're going to react as violently or really do anything like riot style behavior. I think we want to prove if anything that things can be done with love and peace and intelligence. We don't want to sink to the same level as the police who are doing these things," said organizer Cheyenne Hylton.

"My mom is worried about me right now. That's a conversation I had to have with her this morning. I sat down and just kind of looked at her and told her this has to happen. It's time for a change. A lot of people have sat back, including myself, for years and years just watching this happen without saying a word and now it's time for us to speak up and unite," shares Thomas Toussea who will be attending the peaceful protest.

Organizers are asking participants to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. They say they've contacted local police and have their support. They want to remind protestors to avoid violence and follow the law.