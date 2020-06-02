Peaceful protest planned in Clinton, police "support our citizens right to be seen"

The Chief of Police in Clinton is letting the city know they support the citizens rights to be seen and heard during Tuesday's planned peaceful protests.

Chief of Police Kevin Gyrion took to Facebook Tuesday afternoon saying the department was aware and supports the peaceful protest that is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, at 5 p.m.

"We support our citizens right to be seen and heard," police said. "Our officers will be present with hopes of positively interacting with all our citizens as we stand united with them as one community against police brutality."

Chief Gyrion said they expect to "hear citizens grievances and hope to bring reassurance to all of our citizens that we, your police officers, are here to protect and serve all the great people of the Clinton, Iowa community."