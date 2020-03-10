Pearl Jam postpones first leg of tour over coronavirus concerns

In this Friday, April 7, 2017 file photo, inductee Eddie Vedder from the band Pearl Jam performs at the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center in New York. Pearl Jam is postponing multiple U.S. and Canadian shows on their Gigaton tour because of coronavirus concerns. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Updated: Tue 6:34 AM, Mar 10, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pearl Jam is postponing the North American leg of its Gigaton world tour because of concerns over the new coronavirus.

The band announced Monday that March 18 through April 19 shows in Canada and the U.S. will be rescheduled.

Pearl Jam said the risk level to the audience and their communities is too high for comfort, especially since passionate fans often travel long distances.

The European leg of the tour is still on schedule for now.

Band members said they were personally being affected by the COVID-19 health fears because their children’s schools have closed.

The band is from Washington state, where two dozen people have died, most of them at a Seattle-area nursing home.

