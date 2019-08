Pedal Pub is coming to the Quad Cities!

Pedal Pub Quad Cities made the announcement on their Facebook page.

"We are SUPER excited to announce we will be launching our Quad Cities operation, VERY SOON!" Teasing viewers to "stay tuned" for more details.

They are also looking to hire. Anyone who is interested in being a tour operator or pilot can do by emailing their resume to QuadCities@pedalpub.com.