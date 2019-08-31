Pedestrian fatally struck in Clinton hit and run

According to a Clinton Police Department press release, a 42-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in a Clinton neighborhood.

Police have identified the victim as Emiliano. D. Barrios.

Police say they responded to the 7th Street and 6th Avenue South for the vehicle vs. pedestrian accident. When they arrived, they found the vehicle had left the scene.

Security video from a Clinton homeowner shows a vehicle speeding down the street, striking the man, and driving away.

Police say that vehicle was found abandoned after crashing into a tree on 6th Avenue South and 8th Street. The driver has not yet been found or identified.

Police ask anyone with information about the driver of the vehicle is asked to contact the Clinton Police Department, 563-243-1458 or Clinton County Crime Stoppers, 888-883-8015.