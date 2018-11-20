Pedestrian run over by semi-trailer in Lee Co., Illinois

A man is dead and a semi-driver is in custody after a bizarre incident at a home in rural Seward, Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2018, a semi driver pulled off Ill. Route 251 into a home's driveway to turn around. The property owner tried to make contact with the driver. That's when police say 61-year-old Robert Barkei was run over by the semi-trailer. Barkei was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lee Co. coroner.

The driver of the semi kept going on the highway and was later located at a truck stop in Rochelle. 54-year-old Derrick Finley of Flint, Michigan was taken into custody and charged with aggravated leaving the scene of a fatal accident. He's being held in the Lee County Jail.

