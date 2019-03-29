Pediatricians demand tax on sugary drinks

Physicians' groups have long taken a stand against high consumption of sugary drinks in the United States. They are now calling for several policies to limit access to sugar-sweetened beverages among children and teens.

Parents aren't the only ones concerned about how much sugar their kids are consuming.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Heart Association have teamed up, targeting the makers of sugary beverages.

The two physician groups released policy recommendations for lawmakers across the country, to encourage them to help reduce the number of sugary drinks children consume.

The recommendations include adding a tax on those beverages.

According to the lead author, taxing these products would have the greatest impact.

Other recommendations include:

- A federal nutrition assistance program to ensure access to healthy foods and discourage sugar-sweetened drinks.

- Regulations that require added sugar contents be listed on product labels, advertisements, and restaurant menus.

An increase in childhood obesity and type two diabetes were among the reasons behind the changes. The American Beverages Association responded to the policy suggestions saying parents are the ones who should be in charge of their child's nutrition.

They also argue beverages are not the sole reason behind the country's obesity epidemic.

