Pediatrics office in Quad Cities announces new criteria in regards to COVID-19

A pediatrics office in the Quad Cities has announced new criteria they have received from the health department regarding patients. This is in reference to the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Officials with Quad Cities Pediatrics posted to Facebook on Monday saying with identifying factors are asked to call the office instead of just bringing their child to the office.

"For the safety of all, please call (424-2025) in advance but do not bring your child into the office," officials said in the post. "Speak with our triage staff for the proper directive."

This comes after guidance from the health department.

Identifying factors are listed below.

- Fever or symptoms of a lower respiratory illness (cough or shortness of breath without an alternative diagnosis - influenza)

- In addition to having traveled from any affected geographic areas (China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea)

- Or has had contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient within 14 days of symptom onset