Penguins go on field trip to meet other animals at Shedd Aquarium during COVID-19 closure

What would you do at the Shedd Aquarium if you had free time during its closure? Check out the animals, of course.

That's what Wellington the penguin did Sunday, when the aquarium was shuttered due to the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The aquarium tweeted this video of Wellington looking at the fish in the Amazon Rising exhibit.

Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor.

The little guy is one of several rockhopper penguins who got to talk a walk, or a waddle, under the guidance of keepers.

The aquarium tells the Chicago Tribune staff are getting creative about animal enrichment during the closure.

The facility won't open until the end of the month at the earliest. Until then, the penguins are continuing to explore their surroundings.