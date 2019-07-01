People across Quad Cities cleaning up damage from the severe thunderstorm

Deciding the next steps after the storm. Many across the Quad Cities are cleaning up after Sunday night’s storm left major property damage. Lots of people heard the sirens but were still surprised the storm hit as fast as it did.

On the corner of Main Street and Walcott Road in Walcott, an empty roof and a missing part of a wall are what was left by the storm at Newell’s Automotive.

The auto repair shop that's been around for eight years had debris fly all over. Some extending as far out to the Dollar General parking lot.

“We heard a siren and about a couple hours before I checked my radar, but it looked like it was all going to pass us. So we weren't too concerned about it at first,” said Neal Kilburg, a Store Manager at Dollar General.

Pieces of wood stuck on the side of the dollar store building. In other areas, homeowners dealt with trees on top of their homes. Over in Bettendorf, business was back in session at Memory Fireworks tent. After they nearly lost everything.

“It was just chaos almost like do I just get out of here and let it go or do I stay here and try to save things,” said Riley Meyer, a Manager at Memory Fireworks.

“The wind just starts going and the post starts knocking out and all the fireworks start knocking on the ground,” said Madison Fuller, a worker at Memory Fireworks.

Manager Meyer says it was thanks to the helping hands of Madison Fuller's friends, not all was lost.

“The tents falling down, we need help and we flipped a U-turn and came here as fast as we could. I think we got here in like two minutes,” said Jayde O’Malley, a friend who helped.

“They all rush in and we kind of made an assembly line. So I was standing behind these ones and I would hand them the stuff and they would move it to the middle,” said Fuller.

Proving no matter how strong the storm is. There is strength in unity.

“A bunch of great kids from Davenport West. Very selfless didn't care if they were risking injury or even worse. They were on their way to get ice cream. I don't know many kids who turn away from ice cream to go save people,” said Dennis Wolfe, Assistant manager at Memory Fireworks.

The wind speed for the severe thunderstorm was 60 to 65 miles per hour.