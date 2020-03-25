People buying groceries in excess affects local business

As we continue to stay home, many of us find ourselves working out less and eating more junk food. Many local businesses recently found themselves struggling when stores ran out of products they needed, including Woe Pizza in Moline.

Allen Parker started Woe Pizza one year ago. It specializes in making keto & vegan-friendly food like pizzas and "bronuts" (brownies and donuts combined).

Allen Parker started Woe Pizza one year ago. It specializes in making keto & vegan-friendly food like pizzas and "bronuts" (brownies and donuts combined). "I grew up loving food. Food has always been part of my life. It was just was the wrong foods," said Parker.

Now, he makes healthy versions of the foods that he had difficulty giving up when dieting. Parker says Woe Pizza is particularly popular in the Quad Cities because "we don't get really healthy options that come from our area. It’s usually bagged and shipped over."

Buying and making food here in the Quad Cities though, has gotten more difficult. Parker says finding one of his main ingredients, almond flour, was especially difficult. "In addition to that, the eggs we normally would get, you could only get 1 carton of eggs. So it kind of puts us at a dilemma."

While Parker has back-up plans in place, he prefers to run his business knowing what's going to happen. He says it's a challenge with new regulations going in place nationally and locally. "If you’re trying to stay healthy, which at this point in time all of us really should, it’s gonna help you pursue those goals while eating those comfort foods you’d still want to eat."

He says his fruits are diabetic-friendly as well. Instead of sugar, he uses monk fruit. His foods also include almond flour, chia seed, protein, and only 1 net gram of carbs.

You can find Woe Pizza and Woe Bakery at these local Hy-Vee's:

- 18th Avenue, Rock Island, IL

- Avenue of the Cities, Moline, IL

- Devils Glen, Bettendorf, IA

- Utica Ridge-53rd, Davenport, IA

- West Locust, Davenport, IA

Those most at risk for COVID-19 are those 65 years or older, in a nursing home, and those with other high risk conditions. One of them is obesity. Doctors recommend you stay healthy and exercise as often as you can while you're home.