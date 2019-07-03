People camp out for Milan fireworks

People across the QCA are camping out in various locations for fireworks. Milan is one of the big spots. Even though the main event doesn’t start until dusk. Cars started pulling into Camden Park Wednesday morning.

Families set up their tents and grilled while the kids enjoyed playing on the playground. The firework show that lasts 18 to 20 minutes has been around for 26th years.

“This is something that my grandpa used to do like every year and this was like his favorite holiday. We just kept it going after he passed away,” said Kylee Murphy, a Davenport resident.

The get together has become a tradition for many.

“It’s fireworks, it's cooking out, it's sweaty hot kids running around playing. Everybody just having a good time and celebrating everything our country stands for,” said Beth McMullen, a Port Byron resident.

Even a little bit of heat and humidity isn't turning some away.

“It's got to be close to one of the hottest because of the humidity and everything. I don't know what the heat index is,” said Jim Flannery, Village of Milan Trustee.

“Not the worse we've seen, it's called use a plate as a fan or water,” said Caroline Foster, a Davenport resident.

No matter what, organizers say the show must go on.

“We're going to fire them tonight. Heck yeah,” said Flannery.

Several are hoping to keep the tradition going even past Wednesday night.

“I’m hoping the kids will pick it up and continue to do it as well after we are gone,” said McMullen.

The show will be kicking off around 9 p.m. Milan has a population of just over 5,000 people. City officials say at least that many people come to Camden Park to watch the fireworks every year.

