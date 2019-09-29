People gathered to bring awareness to Spinal Muscular Atrophy

The second annual Tribute Fest rocked the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds Saturday.

The event had live bands playing, plus food and drinks. Every dollar spent at the event will help raise money for “Cure SMA”. The organization helps families who have someone affected by Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

“Going towards research and helping family like ours kind of deal with our lifelong fight against Spinal Muscular Atrophy,” said Megan Ramirez, Cure SMA Iowa representative.

Last year, the festival raised a little over 11-thousand-dollars.

