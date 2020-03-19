People in Quad Cities putting up Christmas lights to bring some joy

Some Quad Citians are joining a movement to bring smiles to people during the uncertainty of the coronavirus. They are putting up Christmas lights outside their houses.

On a rainy first day of spring. Caleb Sumpter and his family in Dewitt are out putting up Christmas lights. Yup, that's right, it’s not Christmas. It’s simply something they wanted to do.

“At first, they were a little confused, but we explained to them it's for a good cause. Now, they are excited about it,” Sumpter said.

A good cause with the aim to bring a smile to people's faces. At a trying time when the nation is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Sumpter got the idea from his friend Lee Kibler, who shared a picture of his lit house.

“Time that we are going through right now, I thought it was a good idea. So we were going to follow suit,” he said.

They are not alone. Other states are joining in on the movement. The goal is to inspire others to do the same.

“Was hoping we can get some people to get them turned on. I had never gotten around to taking mine down,” Lee said. “They (kids) were playing by the window last night and I looked out and was like hey, want me to turn the Christmas lights back on? She got all excited and was like yeah,”

Bringing some light at a much needed time for everyone but especially the kids.

“ I’m hoping that she will be able to see some lights and find some joy in our car rides especially since we are not able to go to school, out to the library and do the other stuff that we normally do,” said Allie Kibler.

If you are putting your Christmas lights up. Share a photo at news@kwqc.com.