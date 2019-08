Peoria Avenue in Dixon, Illinois to be closed Friday

Starting Friday, August 16, Peoria Avenue in Dixon will be closed for emergency sewer main repairs.

Starting Friday, August 16, Peoria Avenue in Dixon will be closed for emergency sewer main repairs. The road will be closed between River Street and Everett Street and city officials say that includes the bridge. (KWQC)

The city plans to reopen the area sometime Friday evening.