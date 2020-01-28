Peoria authorities identify man whose remains were found in 2016

Authorities in Peoria say they have finally identified a man whose remains washed up on the shore of the Illinois River back in 2016.

After much studying and outside help, investigators have identified remains found back in 2016 as 56-year-old John Frisch. (Peoria County Sheriff's Office)

The Peoria County Sheriff's Office was able to use DNA evidence to match a piece of a skull found in one area in 2017 to a torso found in another part of the river in 2016.

After much studying and outside help, investigators have identified the remains as 56-year-old John Frisch.

Police say Frisch was never reported missing, and his parents are deceased. He lived in Peoria and Hawaii.

He died of "blunt force head trauma" before his body was dismembered and wound up in the Illinois River.

Now, investigators are trying to retrace the days prior to his death.