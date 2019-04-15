Peoria police searching for suspect in fatal stabbing

Peoria police are searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing.

Police responded to the Taft Homes at approximately 11:13 p.m. on Sunday. A caller was requesting an ambulance for a person inside of an apartment there.

Upon arriving, officers found a 58-year-old woman with a stab wound. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information gathered at the scene led to the identification of the suspect. 49-year-old Lester A. Broom is described as a black male, six feet tall, medium build, 215 to 230 lbs. and balding. Police say Broom was last seen escaping the area northbound on Hancock. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with yellow stripes on the sleeves.

A K9 search of the area was conducted, but the results were negative.

An investigation is now underway. If you have any information regarding the stabbing or the whereabouts of Lester Broom, you're asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.