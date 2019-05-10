Pepper spray deployed after incident at Davenport high school

Several students had to be treated after a school resource officer deployed pepper spray during an incident at Central High School in Davenport Friday.

According to the school district, there was a disturbance in the 3rd-floor hallway and the officer responded with the use of pepper spray. As a result, several people reported having trouble breathing and were treated by the school nurse.

The district does not know if there was any need for additional treatment.

Windows were opened on the third floor to help air out the building.