PepperJax Grill closes in Davenport

A Midwestern restaurant chain that boasts of its custom-made Philly cheesesteaks has closed its Davenport location.

PepperJax Grill at 53rd Street and Elmore Avenue had opened in 2014.

“The decision to close this location did not come easy but was in the best interest of the company and we are optimistic this move will help us for future growth and expansion,” a PepperJax spokesperson told KWQC TV6.

The Kansas City Business Journal reported in October three Kansas City-area PepperJax locations and “one in Iowa” were being closed as part of a strategy to relocate restaurants to other areas and markets.

The PepperJax Grill website indicates locations in six states including Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota.