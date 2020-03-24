Per Mar Security Services hiring temporary security officers in Iowa and Illinois

Per Mar Security Services has announced they're looking to hire temporary security officers in Iowa and Illinois amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Per Mar understands the needs and safety of our community are changing during this pandemic as more people are transitioning to working from home and only essential personnel physically remain in the workplace," officials said in a release. "To help ensure the ongoing safety of our community and business clients during this time, Per Mar is hiring Temporary Security Officers."

“We are in unprecedented times and we are humbled to be called upon in various ways to help keep our communities safe and prosperous during this crisis," President of Security Officer Services Brad Duffy said.

Per Mar currently has openings for Temporary Security Officer positions in Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, and Minnesota. Please visit Per Mar’s careers page to apply for a Temporary Security Officer job in your area. The job description is also included below.

Temporary Security Officer Job Description

Per Mar Security Services has an immediate opening for temporary Security Officers. As a Temporary Security Officer you represent both Per Mar Security Services and the client organization. As such, you must be able to exemplify exceptional customer service. As part of Per Mar Security Services, you will represent a security force, but an approachable one to help people feel safe, while maintaining a positive environment. No in person interview will be conducted during the pandemic.

Responsibilities:

• Monitor premises to prevent theft, violence, or infractions of rules

• Thoroughly examine doors, windows, and gates to ensure proper function and security

• Warn violators of premise rules and regulations

• Address persons engaging in suspicious or criminal acts

• Report any facility issues

• Request emergency personnel for high risk situations

Qualifications:

• 18 years of age or older

• Must be willing to participate in the Company's pre-employment screening process, including drug screen and background investigation.