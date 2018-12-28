Person charged after police say they found over 20 pounds of marijuana in Clinton home

One person has been taken into custody following an incident in Clinton, Iowa on Thursday.

Police say 26-year-old Chelsey Ann Hostetler had an arrest warrant out of Cedar County so officers went to the 500 block of 5th Ave. to look for her.

Upon arrival, officers say they detected a strong odor of marijuana so they secured the area and applied for a search warrant. They were granted a search warrant and officials say they found over 24 pounds of marijuana, four guns and glassware used for ingesting marijuana.

Officials say Hostetler was arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Marijuana, Iowa Drug Tax Stamp violation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Probation Violation warrant.

An investigation into a second subject continues according to officials.

Criminal charges are merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.