Person found dead in vacant apartment identified as missing Sterling man

A man who was reported missing out of Sterling, Illinois has been found dead in Rock Falls.

Police announced on Monday, that a person was found dead inside of a vacant apartment in Rock Falls.

On Wednesday, police identified that body as John M. Kurtis, of Sterling. Kurtis was reported missing as of January 2.

Autopsy results are still pending following the death of Kurtis. Police say the circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation and no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Rock Falls Police Department at 815-622-1140 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-STOP.

