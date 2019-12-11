Person wanted in relation to stabbing in Sterling taken into custody in Rock Falls

A person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Whiteside County.

Officials with the Rock Falls Police Department say on Wednesday just after 10:45 a.m., they stopped a vehicle for a license plate violation. Once the vehicle had come to a stop, officials say one person ran from the vehicle.

Police say Jordan Kaye was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Kaye was wanted on a Whiteside County arrest warrant in relation to a stabbing investigation by the Sterling Police Department according to officials.

Kaye was taken to the Rock Falls Police Department and was later taken to the Whiteside County Jail.