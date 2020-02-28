Pete Buttigieg keeps lead in Iowa after release of updated caucus results

The Iowa Democratic Party has released updated results of the Iowa caucuses after the completion of a recount requested by the campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

Pete Buttigieg is keeping his lead, with the most state delegate equivalents after a recount of select caucus sites. Buttigieg leads Sanders by a narrow margin of 0.04 percentage points.

The recount results come more than three weeks after a chaotic Iowa caucus day. Results were significantly delayed because an app to report results did not work properly.

The party plans to certify the results Saturday.

Iowa awards 41 national delegates. As it stands, Buttigieg has 13 delegates and Sanders has 12. Elizabeth Warren won eight, Joe Biden won six and Amy Klobuchar won one. A final delegate will be awarded Saturday to Buttigieg.

After reviewing the updated results, the Associated Press says it won't call a winner, given concerns about whether the results are fully accurate.