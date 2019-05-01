Pets trapped by flooding rescued from Whiteside Co. home

Firefighters equipped with cold water rescue suits entered a house on Monday morning to rescue a dog and cat trapped by rising water.

Acting on information they had received, Albany police and fire officials entered the home in the 200 block of 7th Avenue North at around 9 a.m. on Monday, according to an Albany Police Facebook post.

Police say firefighters found and rescued an adult cat and adult bulldog surrounded by floodwater from the Mississippi River as high as 3.5 feet.

“The cat was clinging to a mattress that was submerged in water, and the dog was perched on a staircase in an attempt to stay out of the water below,” according to the Albany Police Dept. Facebook post.

Police are now investigating for possible animal neglect and abuse.

The animals are now being cared for by Whiteside County Animal Control.