Pharmacies may not be giving customers correct information on medication disposal

Pharmacies may not be giving customers the correct information on how to get rid of unused medication.

Researchers called nearly 900 pharmacies in California pretending to be parents whose children had leftover antibiotics or opioids.

Neither should be left in the medicine cabinet.

But less than half of the pharmacies provided correct disposal details for the antibiotics and that number was even lower when it came to the opioids.

A little over a tenth reported having a drug-take back program.

The FDA says antibiotics should be mixed with an unpalatable substance and disposed of in a sealed container in the trash.

Opioids should be flushed down the toilet.

This research is from the University of California-San Francisco and Children's National Hospital and is published in Annals of Internal Medicine