Phase 3 in Illinois: What’s Allowed and What Can Reopen

With much of Illinois on track to enter the next phase of reopening at the end of the month, changes are in store.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced a series of revisions to the state’s phased reopening plan.

So what will the state look like as it enters its third phase?

Here's a breakdown of what will and won't be allowed:

Gatherings:

All gatherings of 10 people or fewer are allowed

Travel:

Travel should follow IDPH and CDC approved guidance

Healthcare:

• All health care providers are open with DPH approved safety guidance

Education and child care:

• Remote learning in P-12 schools and higher education

• Limited child care and summer programs open with IDPH approved safety guidance

Outdoor recreation:

• State parks open

• Activities permitted in groups of 10 or fewer with social distancing.

• Campgrounds will be allowed to open, with proper social distancing procedures in place

• Groups of 10 or fewer people will also be allowed to travel together on boats, but must continue to wear masks when social distancing is not possible

• Golfers will be allowed to play in groups of up to four. Carts will also be allowed, but will still only be allowed to transport one golfer, unless the two golfers have been living together during the stay-at-home order

• Driving ranges will be allowed to reopen, and the Illinois Department of Public Health will provide guidance on how to safely reopen those practice facilities.

• Outdoor shooting ranges and paintball courses will also be allowed to reopen, with guidelines in place

Businesses:

• Manufacturing: Non-essential manufacturing that can safely operate with social distancing can reopen with IDPH approved safety guidance

• “Non-essential” businesses: Employees of “non-essential” businesses are allowed to return to work with IDPH approved safety guidance depending upon risk level, tele-work strongly encouraged wherever possible; Employers are encouraged to provide accommodations for COVID-19-vulnerable employees

• Bars and restaurants: Open for delivery, pickup, drive through. Restaurants will also be allowed to open outdoor seating in this phase. Social distancing requirements still in place, meaning tables should be six feet apart from one another and from sidewalks, masks and distancing measures will be required for staff and other precautions.

• Personal care services and health clubs: Barbershops and salons open with IDPH approved safety guidance; Health and fitness clubs can provide outdoor classes and one-on-one personal training with IDPH approved safety guidance

• Retail: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance, including face coverings

