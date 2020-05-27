Phase 3 of Restore Illinois to begin Friday

All four regions of the state are on track to move to phase 3 of Gov. JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan.

He’s easing up on the guidelines.

When the state advances to phase 3, you can go get your haircut, enjoy a meal at a restaurant or a drink at a bar.

Summer programs can also reopen for business.

All of this will have restrictions in place.

Residents must continue to follow public health guidelines around social distancing, sanitization and face coverings

This phase is expected to get around 700,000 Illinoisans back to work.

Compared to the Governor’s original Restore Illinois plan allowing bars and restaurants to reopen in phase 4, they can now welcome customers for outdoor dining in phase 3.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity released guidelines Sunday for 10 different industries regarding measures that must be taken to reopen for business in phase three of the Restore Illinois plan.

DCEO provided common guidelines for all businesses, but also released specific guidelines for manufacturing, health and fitness centers, offices, personal care services, retail, outdoor recreation, service counters, day camps, youth sports, and restaurants and bars.

All businesses should allow employees to work from home, if their job allows it. Employees should wear face coverings when within six feet of others. Six-foot social distancing should be maintained when possible. Employers should provide hand washing capabilities or sanitizer. All employees should complete health and safety training related to COVID-19. Employers should make temperature checks available.

All four of the state’s health regions remain on track to move into phase three on Friday.

Each industry has a five-page list of mandatory guidelines and encouraged best practices for phase three. Below are just some of the highlights.

Restaurants and bars (outdoor dining only)

• Permitted outdoor spaces include rooftops, outdoor spaces located at the restaurant site, indoor spaces where 50% of the walls can be removed, and any other outdoor dining area approved by local governments that allows proper social distancing.

• Parties are limited to six or fewer people.

• Restaurants should implement a reservation system, if practical. Customers should wait off-site before being seated.

• Customers should wear face coverings while on the premises, except while eating or drinking.

• Eliminate table presets such as menus, salt shakers and condiments.

• Use disposable or touchless menus.

• Use disposable silverware.

• Eliminate refilling glasses; provide a new glass instead.

• Restaurants are encouraged to install impermeable barriers (plexiglass) between tables.

Health and fitness centers

• Reservations only, no walk-ins permitted.

• Clean and sanitize equipment before and after use. Equipment should not be shared.

• Members should maintain 10 feet of distance during exercise. Group exercises outdoors can have multiple groups at once, if space allows for 30 feet between groups.

• Members must wear face coverings whenever not exercising, and are encouraged to wear coverings while working out.

• Contact exercises such as boxing, sparring and wrestling are not permitted.

• Members are encouraged to arrive in workout attire.

• Saunas, hot tubs, steam rooms and child care areas should remain closed.

Youth sports (drills, practices and lessons only, no competitive games are allowed in phase three)

• Indoor facilities are limited to 50% capacity.

• Participants should wash hands before participating.

• Team/group sizes limited to 10 people or fewer. Multiple groups are permitted provided there is space for 30 feet of distance between groups. Teams/groups must remain static, no changing of groups.

• Organizers should dedicate an area for spectators. Spectators are not permitted unless required for parental supervision or if space allows for social distancing.

• No post-activity snacks or handshakes.

• Participants should bring their own water.

• Participants are encouraged to wear face coverings.

• Participants should use their own equipment and avoid touching shared equipment such as goal posts or flags.

Offices

• Maximum occupancy of 50%.

• Encouraged to avoid seating employees facing each other.

• Encouraged to use video-conferencing while at desk and minimize the number of in-person meetings.

• Coordinate arrival and departure to adjust for limited elevator capacity. Stagger shifts.

Personal care services (hair salons, nail salons, spas, tattoo parlors)

• Reservation only, no walk-ins.

• Maximum 50% capacity or five customers per 1,000 square feet of usable space.

• Customers should wear face coverings.

• Encouraged to alter hours of operation to spread out customer traffic.

Retail

• Maximum 50% store capacity or five customers per 1,000 square feet of retail space.

• Customers should wear face coverings.

• Customers shouldn’t bring reusable shopping bags into stores.

Outdoor recreation (driving ranges, shooting ranges, outdoor adventure parks)

• Group sizes limited to 10 people with social distancing.

• Customers should wear face coverings.

• Multiple groups are permitted if space allows for 30 feet between groups.

• Operators should develop reservation systems.

Service counters (dry cleaners, car washes, repair shops)

• Maximum 50% store capacity or five customers per 1,000 square feet of retail space.

• Customers should wear face covering.

• If practical, an impermeable barrier should be placed between employees and customers.

• Customers should wait for services off the premises.

Day camps

• For indoor facilities, maximum 50% occupancy.

• Day camp groups should be 10 or fewer people.

• Groups should be static, no mixing of groups or employees.

• Even if a camp is based outdoors, it should have enough available indoor space to secure all participants in adherence to the social distancing guidelines.

• Water-based activities are not permitted.

Manufacturing

• Encouraged to stagger shift start and end times.

• Encouraged to modify traffic flow with one-way traffic and designated entrances and exits.

• Encouraged to reduce the use of shared materials, including tools and paper.

