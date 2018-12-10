Phishing scams targeting emails, posing as major retailers

Here is a reminder for busy consumers in the midst of their holiday shopping, watch out for email scams.

According to Consumer Affairs, two new phishing emails are hitting inboxes this season.

The emails appear to come from major retailers, Amazon and Apple, aimed at confirming purchases that were never made.

But they are fake.

The scammers are hoping in your haste, you'll open the email and then click on the link to view the purchase.

Whatever you do, think before you click and carefully examine the link.

Consumers who receive emails concerning purchases they didn't make should never respond or click on any links in the body of the email.

By clicking on a link in the message, you may be downloading Malware to your computer, or be directed to a fake website to gain access to your personal information.