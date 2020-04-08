Pickup orders gain popularity across QCA grocery stores

Curbside pickup is now becoming a popular way to shop for groceries due to COVID-19.

Stores like Hy-Vee told TV6 its online shopping service has quadrupled over the past two weeks.

Local grocery stores like North Scott Foods in Eldridge have also seen a rise in pickup orders.

“We have been extremely busy over the past three to four weeks now,” said Cheryl Simmons, Office Manager at North Scott Foods.

North Scott Foods has been testing out pickup orders for one year. Simmons said they have never seen more customers calling for pickup orders.

“I would say in the last few days we’ve done 50 to 60 orders.”

Shopping local can also be beneficial to shoppers.

“We’ve had several people through the email orders that have come in say they’ve had to try and place orders and a lot of the bigger stores are out of things,” Simmons said. “If we can’t fulfill the exact item we are able to offer something very similar.”

“They really do want to support local. It helps boost the economy. It helps provide jobs.”

If you’re interested in ordering groceries for pickup from North Scott Foods, you can email the store your list of items to nsfoodsonline@gmail.com.

“It’s just like typing up your grocery list,” Simmons said. “Send it to us. There is somebody that monitors that. We call them when their order is ready, ask for a pickup time and payment information at that time.”

You are allowed to leave a tip but Simmons said it is not required or expected.