Pillsbury Unbleached All-Purpose Flour recalled due to salmonella concerns

Take a close look inside your kitchen cabinet.

Hometown Food Company is recalling more than 12-thousand cases of Pillsbury Unbleached All-Purpose Flour.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the items in question might be contaminated with salmonella.

The items were sold at retailers including Publix and Winn-Dixie.

The lot codes on the recalled products are 8292 and 8293, with "best if used by" dates of April 19, 2020 and April 20, 2020.

There are no reports of related illnesses.

Customers are advised to return the items to the place of purchase for refunds.