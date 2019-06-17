Pillsbury recalls Best Bread Flour due to E. coli concerns

Hometown Food Company and ADM Milling Company are recalling select bags of Pillsbury Best Bread Flour due to potential risk of E. coli.

Monday's recall involves more than 4,000 cases of Pillsbury's Best 5 lb bread flour, manufactured by ADM Milling Company's plant in Buffalo, New York.

The products have use-by dates of June 8th, 2020 and June 9th, 2020. They were sold in 10 states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The recall was issued out of an abundance of caution, as certain wheat used to make these two lots have been linked to E. coli illnesses associated with other flour products produced at the Buffalo plant.

Hometown Foods says no illnesses have been linked to the Pillsbury Best Bread Flour products.

This is the third time in the past several weeks that a brand of flour manufactured at the Buffalo plant has been recalled due to E. coli concerns.