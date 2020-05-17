Pilot rescued from tree in McDonough County

On Friday afternoon, the McDonough County responded to a 911 call from a pilot who crashed his plane just west of the Macomb airport. The pilot was 75-year-old James Nixon from Dallas City, Illinois.

Police say Nixon ran out of fuel and had to crashland his Cessna 172M "in a very remote part of Lake Argyle State Park." The Sheriff's Deputies found Nixon in a tree high off the ground around one mile from the nearest road. McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout says "Air Evac Lifeteam 144 of Macomb located the aircraft from above and assisted with the rescue."

Multiple fire departments responded including Colchester, Macomb, Blandinsville, and the Emmet Chalmers Fire Departments.

Nixon was treated for minor injuries.