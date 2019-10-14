Pilots n Paws help transport dogs from poverty to new homes

A new lease on life, thanks to Christopher Fredrick he and other pilots across the nation donate their time and fuel to transport dogs in need.

"We relocate rescue animals all over the country, using our own airplanes, were all pilots, so we are able to move them from kill environments to no-kill environments and new forever homes."

Pilots and Paws operate in all states and anybody who has a rescue need, can reach out for help.

"I've flown one mastiff that was 220 lbs, I flown mom and 14 puppies and everything in between."

Today's mission - saving a mom and her 9 - 10 year old pups.

They were set to be euthanized in Kentucky. It's situations like these where pilots and paws step in. It's typical for Frederick to travel long distances to save their lives.

"A couple of hundred miles, each way like out of Chicago we will go Tennessee, Kentucky...." said Fred.

Each dog was safely placed in a cage. Now they will be transported to a foster home in Iowa as they wait for their forever home.

For Frederick, He will not go back to Chicago to wait for the next mission.

For more information or to request a transport with Pilots n Paws please visit

www.pilotsnpaws.org

To adopt these pups or any other inquiries on adoption please reach out to New Beginnings Pet Rescue of Quad Cities on Facebook or send an email to adoptions@newbeginningsqc.org