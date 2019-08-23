Pittsburgh hospital celebrates 80th anniversary of Wizard of Oz with newborns in costume

Sunday marks the 80th anniversary of the release of one of the most beloved movies of all time: The Wizard of Oz.

Four newborns at West Penn Hospital were dressed like the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Lion and of course, Dorothy for the anniversary of the Wizard of Oz. (West Penn Hospital)

One Pittsburgh hospital found a special way to celebrate.

A release from the hospital quoted the lyrics from Somewhere Over the Rainbow: "Our hope for all our patients is that the dreams they dare to dream really do come true."

And the crying? Perhaps it's the newborns saying, "There's no place like home..."