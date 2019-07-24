Plane passenger beats husband with laptop for looking at other women

Multiple passengers report witnessing a wild altercation between a married couple Sunday on board an American Airlines flight preparing to leave Miami for Los Angeles.

Police say Tiffany McLemore assaulted her husband multiple times with a laptop computer, but her husband did not want to press charges, according to a KPRC report.

Other passengers who witnessed the incident say McLemore was yelling and cursing at her husband in an argument over her claim that he was looking at other women.

McLemore was seen following her husband down the aisle of the plane hitting him in the head and neck with a laptop computer, which was captured on video posted on KPRC’s website.

“At first I thought it was entertaining, but when it escalated and I got hurt and the airline stewardess got hurt, then it wasn’t so funny anymore,” one passenger who was struck in the face by the laptop said.

“She was yelling a lot of profanities.”

Both McLemore and her husband, who were returning home from Ecuador, were pulled from the flight, KPRC reports.