MOLINE, Il (KWQC) - Lightning forced a plane carrying some John Deere employees to return to the airport. According to a Deere spokesman, the plane carrying six passengers and three crew members took off from the Quad City International Airport around 6:30 Monday morning. Shortly after take-off, the plane was struck by lightning. The plane turned around and landed safely at the airport. No one was hurt and Deere's flight maintenance crew is performing a full inspection of the aircraft.
Plane with John Deere employees aboard struck by lightning
By KWQC STAFF |
Posted: Mon 10:34 AM, Oct 21, 2019 |
Updated: Mon 10:35 AM, Oct 21, 2019