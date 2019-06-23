Planet Funk Comic Convention held at TBK Sports Complex

Planet Funk held a Comic Convention Sunday morning - so fans and volunteers from all over the area showed up to the TBK Sports Complex to enjoy the festivities.

Action figures, comic books, video games, and clothes were all on display and for sale. Fans explored the event dressed as their favorite fictional characters, enjoying company from fellow comic lovers.

“It's a good platform to meet everyone that comes out over here because we tend to like to meet our kind of weird people - our brand of weird kid that comes out to hang out with us,” said some of the Factory of Fear QC workers. “It's a good way for us to meet potential actors too because we all are volunteers.”

Sunday was the final day of Planet Funk's Comic Con, the 2019 Davenport Quadcon will be October 26.