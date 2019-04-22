Plans to rebuild Captain's Table Restaurant set for construction

The City of Moline is moving forward with revised plans to rebuild a landmark restaurant on the riverfront. In January of 2018, the Captain's Table restaurant burned down from an accidental fire. The restaurant was closed for renovations at the time. The land and building are owned by the City and the owner of the restaurant planned to rebuild.

Those plans were delayed after the government ordered the restaurant be raised one foot above the 100-year flood plain.

On Monday, April 22, 2019, the city submitted the revised plans and opened the project for construction bids. The new plans call for a one-story restaurant with dining space, a bar, and full kitchen as well as a covered patio and expanded parking lot.

Construction bids are being accepted through May 10th.

