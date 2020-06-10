Pleasant QC weekend ahead!

Looks like another fantastic weather weekend for the QCA! High pressure setting up over southeastern Canada will actually retrograde, or "back-up", toward the QC bringing northeast winds which will deliver cooler and less humid air. Temperatures are expected to hit the mid 70s Saturday and the upper 70s Sunday. Enjoy it. As soon as we start next week the temps start to warm and we could see 90s by Wednesday! And, remember! Since we're getting close to the Summer Solstice the sun's rays are VERY strong this time of year. Anytime you're out in this kind of sun, no matter what the temperature, make sure you use sunscreen to prevent painful burning which can happen more quickly with this kind of sunlight. Since the air will be drier, if you plan on spending a lot of time outdoors this weekend you should start using a skin moisturizer right now to prepare for the stronger sun conditions. Moist skin can better handle the sun than dry skin!