Pleasant Valley High School graffitied; police search for suspects

Officials are looking for suspects after a high school in the Quad Cities was damaged.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office is hoping to find a suspect or suspects after Pleasant Valley High School was graffitied. Officials say the damage consisted of graffiti of an offensive nature.

Police say a group of unknown males were seen driving a black SUV and also seen in the parking lot where the damage occurred around the time of the incident.

Officials say it happened on Friday, April 12 at 8:45 p.m.

If you have information about this vehicle, the subjects in it or the damage that occurred, submit a tip using the P3 Campus app for “Pleasant Valley School District.” All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.