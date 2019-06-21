Pleasant Valley man dies after car accident in Bettendorf

One man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Officials with the Scott County Sheriff's Office say just after 7:30 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communications Center received a call for the accident in the 24000 block of Valley Drive.

The vehicle involved was a red GMC Sierra pick up that was driven by a 65-year-old man from Pleasant Valley. The name of the driver is not being released at this time while officials can inform the driver's family.

An investigation showed the driver was traveling west on Valley Drive when it left the road, went into the north ditch and hit a telephone/power pole. Officials say the driver then continued into the yard of a residence until the vehicle hit a tree, then a small metal shed.

Officials say the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The following agencies assisted in this call are the LeClaire Police Department, Bettendorf FIre Department, Bettendorf Police Department and Medic Ambulance.

This crash remains under investigation.