"Please remember to be alert"; Illinois State Trooper injured, one dead after crash

A woman has died after a car crash in a construction zone near Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Officials with the Illinois State Police District 5 Lockport say the accident happened just before 2 a.m. on Friday, June 21. Officials say a trooper was hit by a vehicle while the trooper was working in the construction zone on I-55 southbound just north of the exit to Weber Road.

Officials say the driver, a 33-year-old woman from Crest Hill, was driving a Fiat, lost control of the vehicle while traveling through the construction zone and overturned multiple times across the two left lanes. During this, the Fiat hit the rear of the trooper's vehicle causing damage and injuring the trooper. The trooper had minor injuries.

Officials say the woman died from her injuries as a result of the crash.

"Please remember to be alert and use caution when approaching and traveling through all construction zones," trooper said in a Facebook post.