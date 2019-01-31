Polar Vortex arrives in the Quad Cities area

The Polar Vortex arrived in the Quad Cities in full swing, causing hundreds of organizations to close Wednesday, including schools and even the Postal Service.

The Quad Cities viewing area also experienced power outages and the risk of frostbite continues to be an issue.

As the temperatures drop even colder this week, the possibility of experiencing life-threatening cold wind chills become inevitable.

Windchill temps reaching as low as -57 in Clinton to -44 degrees in Rock Island. Experts say frostbite can settle in in as low as 5 minutes.

Dozens of businesses and organizations closed Wednesday while others held their doors opened for warming centers.

Flights at the Moline International Airport reported flights being canceled and while it is possible for planes to fly in the colder temperatures, it can be dangerous for crews to be out servicing aircrafts and loading luggage.

The forecast is going to get worse before it gets better, snow in the forecast for Thursday, but warmer temperatures in the 30's and maybe in the 40's this weekend.

