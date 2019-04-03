Police: 2 men took turns shooting each other with bulletproof vest on

Two Arkansas men were arrested after police say each took turns shooting the other while wearing a bulletproof vest on Sunday.

Charles E. Ferris, 50, and Christopher D. Hicks, 36, are charged with aggravated assault after an incident investigators said began as the two neighbors were outside drinking while Ferris was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Ferris said he wanted Hicks to shoot him with the vest on, and Hicks complied by shooting Ferris “in the chest one time with a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle,” according to an affidavit filed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The vest stopped the bullet, but Ferris “was ’pissed’ about getting shot and it hurting,” according to the affidavit, which says Hicks then put the vest on and Ferris “unloaded the clip into [Hicks’] back”.

None of the bullets penetrated the vest but Hicks was left bruised.

Investigators became involved after Ferris showed up at a hospital wearing a bulletproof vest.

Both men suffered only minor injuries and are due in court on May 13.