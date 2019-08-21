Police: 6 senior citizens arrested for sex in public park

Six senior citizens, including a pair in their 80s, are facing charges after police say they were caught having sex in a public place.

The suspects include five men and one woman who range in age from 62 to 85.

Police say they observed the six engaged in lewd and sexual activity Aug. 12 at a Fairfield conservation area after officers put the area under surveillance due to complaints of inappropriate activity.

The Connecticut Post reports the suspects arrested are Daniel Dobbins, 67, charged with breach of peace and public indecency; Otto D. Williams, 62, charged with breach of peace; Charles L. Ardito, 75, charged with breach of peace; John Linartz, 62, charged with breach of peace and public indecency; Richard Butler, 82, breach of peace; Joyce Butler, 85, breach of peace.

Dobbins was cited by police in May 2017 after witnesses reported he was walking about a park naked, according to the Connecticut Post, which reports Dobbins told police he was naked for medical reasons.