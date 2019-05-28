Police: Burger King worker attacked for not giving woman free fries

A woman faces multiple charges after police say she asked for free french fries at a Miami Burger King, then attacked the employee who denied the request.

Natasha Ethel Bagley, 42, was arrested Monday on charges including armed burglary with assault or battery for an incident that occurred on April 2, NBC Miami reports.

Bagley and another suspect, Genesis Peguero, 27, are reported to have requested free fries at the Burger King drive-through, then, after being denied, the two entered the restaurant and demanded the manager give them money from the cash register.

Peguero is alleged to have jumped the counter and struck the manager as the manager was attempting to call police.

Peguero remains at large, NBC Miami reports.