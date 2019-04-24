Police: Davenport woman stabs victim with steak knife

A Davenport woman is facing multiple charges after police say she stabbed another female in the neck with a steak knife.

Mollie A. Bothel, 18, is charged with assault with a weapon and willful injury.

Police say they responded to the 2300 block of Jebens Avenue Monday at 3:38 p.m. after getting a report that someone had suffered a neck laceration.

Investigators say Bothel had stabbed a female in the neck with a steak knife.

The police complaint against Bothel does not specify the relationship, if any, between Bothel and her alleged victim, nor the circumstances leading up to the injury.